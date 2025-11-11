Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $41,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after buying an additional 920,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,920,000 after buying an additional 184,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,253,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 865,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MKC opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

