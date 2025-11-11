Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

