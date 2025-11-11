First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF $FEUZ Stock Position Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 24,578.9% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEUZ stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2143 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

