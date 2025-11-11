Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

