Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.14 Million Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $42,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,028,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.