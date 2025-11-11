Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $157.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

