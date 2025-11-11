Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF $AAXJ

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,689,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,975 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,275,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

