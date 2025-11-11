Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NNI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE:NNI opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 29.42 and a quick ratio of 29.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $98.15 and a 1 year high of $136.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. This trade represents a 98.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $656,463.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,044.46. This trade represents a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,125 shares of company stock worth $6,056,252 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 170.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 189.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

