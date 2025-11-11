Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.32 Million Position in 3M Company $MMM

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $167.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $172.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

