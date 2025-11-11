Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 59,897 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,257 shares of company stock worth $4,878,334. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of CDE opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

