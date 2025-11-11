Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,723,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.