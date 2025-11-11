Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 149 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $433.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.18 and its 200-day moving average is $423.90. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

