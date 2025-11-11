FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIGS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised FIGS from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get FIGS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Up 3.6%

FIGS stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. FIGS has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.39 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $428,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 845,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,099.55. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,640,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.