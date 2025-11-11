Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Indivior PLC $INDV

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Indivior were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Indivior by 2,597.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 958,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter worth $6,328,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 17.4% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 244,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 291.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 225,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 167,595 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Indivior Trading Down 1.5%

INDV opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.66 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.