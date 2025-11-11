MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $169.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.54. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $277.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.70%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

