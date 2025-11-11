Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after buying an additional 637,519 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 447,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 274,958 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 3.4%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

