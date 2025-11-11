First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 29.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0052 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

