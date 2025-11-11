CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,842,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 327,505 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1,861.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 320,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 304,536 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO Realty Growth announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.83%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $69,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 632,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,001.91. This trade represents a 0.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

