Moelis & Company $MC Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

