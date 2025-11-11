Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

