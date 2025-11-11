CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $100.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $334.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

