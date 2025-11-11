Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 1,912.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after acquiring an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 53.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 29.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,418,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in StandardAero by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,965,000 after purchasing an additional 678,520 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero Stock Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.22.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. StandardAero’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SARO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

