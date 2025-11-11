Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,723 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 170,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

