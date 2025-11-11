Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys 158 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $319.56. The firm has a market cap of $862.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

