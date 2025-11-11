Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.39. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

