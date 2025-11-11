QuantumScape Corporation $QS Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 29,780.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 141,459 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE QS opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 4.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($36.67) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $3,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,428,614.86. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,376,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,142.04. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,001,305 shares of company stock worth $44,058,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.