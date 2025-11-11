Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $298.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day moving average is $283.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $303.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

