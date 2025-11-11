Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Integrity Alliance LLC. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of META stock opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $724.08 and a 200-day moving average of $704.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $45,476,396. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

