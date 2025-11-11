Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $372,000 Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivaNova were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $58.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.32 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

