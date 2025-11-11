Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 144,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.