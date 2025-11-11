Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 19,120 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $45,476,396. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $724.08 and its 200 day moving average is $704.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.