Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKB opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

