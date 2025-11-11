Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 12,457 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,270,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,617,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 561,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

