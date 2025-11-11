RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 208.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000,094. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.