Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,046 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.99 and a 12 month high of $204.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

