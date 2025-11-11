Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 588,526 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.1%

SMCI opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

