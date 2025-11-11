Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $798,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,801,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,088,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,244 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,092,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 249,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

