Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headland Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 895,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,071,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

