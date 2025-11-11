Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.42.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.