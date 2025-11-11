Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

