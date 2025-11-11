Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 9,161 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

