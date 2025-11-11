Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,678 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Oklo by 2.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $2,900,814.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

