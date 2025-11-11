Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.