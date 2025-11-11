Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $97.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $116.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,223,840. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $953,263.27. This trade represents a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,665 shares of company stock worth $3,817,375 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,996,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,589,000 after buying an additional 1,407,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

