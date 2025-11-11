TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,530.40. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 232.60% and a net margin of 2.64%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNET

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.