Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVRG. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

