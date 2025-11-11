AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $192.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $216.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.3%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

