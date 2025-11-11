4,568 Shares in Southern Company (The) $SO Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

