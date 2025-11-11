RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494,709 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 441,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 353,817 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $676.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $317,266.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,224.66. This represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,460.48. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,167 shares of company stock worth $5,008,206. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.