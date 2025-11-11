Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald Estes Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Estes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,968.76. This represents a 5.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.8%
Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 325,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 249,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
